Nintendo reopens Switch 2 preorders with post-tariff price hikes

Who could have possibly seen this coming? After closing American preorders and rethinking the price of the controversial Switch 2 in light of "economic considerations" (read: tariffs), Nintendo has returned to the negotiation table with a new offer. A worse offer, even. Although preorders for the console are back on, Nintendo announced that this would also come with a litany of price hikes. The core unit itself will still be $450, but nearly every accessory is now more expensive – a new controller, for instance, will run you a full hundred dollars. The full list is as follows:

Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions. We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price – As of April 18, 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99

Mario Kart World – $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 – $59.99

Note that they're refusing to back down on the downright extortionate game pricing. Nintendo's practices have already emboldened Sony to mark up the PS5 near the end of its lifespan – it's only a matter of time before the rest of the industry follows suit, I fear. I'm still hoping for a repeat of the Wii U to smack some sense back into them, but I'm not holding my breath.

Either way, you'll have until April 24th, when preorders open once again, to scrounge up Nintendo's money.