Renaissance madrigal cover of "Birdhouse in Your Soul" is perfect

I adore quirky alt-pop-rock band They Might Be Giants, and pretty much think that their song "Birdhouse in Your Soul" is a perfect pop ditty. Somehow, though, this Renaissance madrigal version makes me love it even more, which I didn't think was possible!

What is a madrigal, you ask? Eric Bullard, writing for EBSCO, provides a great overview of the musical form that is characterized by its "intricate vocal arrangements," which often highlight "polyphony and a sophisticated relationship between the music and the text":

Madrigal is a vocal music style that originated during the Renaissance era, primarily in Italy. These compositions are typically non-religious and intended for performance without instrumental accompaniment, making them a form of chamber music suited for intimate gatherings. The term "madrigal" comes from the Italian word for "in the mother tongue," reflecting its roots in vernacular poetry. There are two main types of madrigal: the earlier Trecento madrigal, which flourished in the 14th century, and the later Renaissance madrigal, which became prominent in the 16th century. The latter evolved from the frottola, a popular style of its time, incorporating influences from various European musical traditions.

The madrigal version of TMBG's "Birdhouse in Your Soul" was created by Wesley Johnson, a musician who goes by "Jimlapbap" on social media. He's a music composer/arranger as well as a college professor who teaches courses in music theory, composition, arranging, and orchestration. He describes himself as a "Jack of all Musical Niches, Master of None" and explains that he creates covers of pop songs in a variety of styles including sea shanties, madrigals, barbershop quartets, ragtime, jazz, and more.

Below we've posted the video, which showcases the madrigal style, and where you can see Jimlapbap singing each part, a capella—alto, soprano, bass, and tenor. Enjoy!

Hear more of Jimlapbap's super talented work on his YouTube or Instagram.