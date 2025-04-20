Good deal on hit RPG Baldur's Gate 3

If you haven't played Baldur's Gate 3 yet, chances are you've had to listen to a friend blather on about why it's so great. Larian Studios' BG3 is a frigging masterpiece, with hundreds of hours of gameplay (it's wicked replayable), outstanding voice acting and compelling writing that keeps players coming back for more. It's so popular there's been no reason to discount it. Folks keep forking over cash for this outstanding CRPG, no matter the price.

But now you can pick up Baldur's Gate 3 for 20% off its regular price—the best deal I've seen yet. The sale coincides with the Larian's release of the game's third and final major patch. According to the company, there will be no additional DLC. What you play now is what you get.

We recommend snagging a copy from Good Old Games (GOG) as all of their software comes DRM-free. Normally, picking up BG3 from GOG would set you back $60. But right now, it only costs $48 (making a fella that bought it for $80 feel a little bit salty.) You can also grab it at a 20% discount on Steam and for Xbox.

If you've been looking for the means to distract you from the world burning down around our ears, even for a little while, there are far worse ways to do it than to wander through Larian Studios' well-crafted world.