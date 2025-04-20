Next Star Wars game is an XCOM knockoff set in the Clone Wars

You can keep your Ryan Gosling solo movies. When Star Wars Celebration rolls around, there's only one thing I'm keeping an eye out for: the games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was a solid if slightly bloated open-world Metroidvania, so naturally I was excited to see what else EA would inevitably bring to the table with their exclusive license to Star Wars gaming (which someone really needs to take away from them or at least get them to share).

Whatever I was expecting, Star Wars: Zero Company was not it.

It's a single-player, turn-based tactics game in the same vein as XCOM, tasking with you leading a squad of mercenaries through the dying days of the Clone Wars. I know this could be said for just about any period in the Star Wars timeline, but it does really feel like like the Clone Wars are rife with gaming potential. Republic Commando was 20 years ago! I'll be taking a look at this one for the kickass Mandalorian design alone.