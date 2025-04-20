Transform Screen Time: Award-Winning Montessori App PokPok Now $49.99

TL;DR: Reframe how you think about screen time when your kids dive into PokPok, a Montessori mobile game now discounted to $49.99.

Stop feeling guilty about unavoidable screentime when you get your kids engaged in Montessori-inspired play with a Pok Pok subscription. Safe, ad-free, and pure imagination, you can subscribe for life to Pok Pok with coupon code SAVE10 for just $49.99.

Mobile Montessori

Screentime is a strategic tool that can help both parents and kids through complicated situations, like lengthy flights or sick days home from school. But finding a safe, educational, and ad-free game was hard — until Pok Pok.

Pok Pok is all about using the imagination to learn real-life skills, designed by parents to meet similar standards of Montessori learning, such as exploration, problem-solving, and self-paced learning. Pok Pok is built without menus or language barriers, so kids can navigate on their own. With no rules, levels, or objectives, discovery is the whole point of playing.

Pok Pok has won awards for these games designed for kids ages two to eight. Simple, beautiful game designs offer endless exploration, such as:

Dinosaurs: Stomp around with Late Cretaceous Era dinos

Islands: Island hop through a beachy world

Space: Fly between space stations, moons, and more

Dress-up: Mix and match endless outfit combinations

It's tough to lug all those awesome wooden Montessori toys around, but when you've got Pok Pok in your pocket, you can leave those at home and your kids can still have something educational and positive to explore, even when stressful or tedious situations crop up.

Pok Pok subscribers will regularly see seasonal and cultural updates. You can download the Montessori-style learning app on up to 10 iOS or Android devices for fun, engaging play wherever you are.

Make "iPad kid" a compliment when your kiddo starts learning and growing with Pok Pok, now $49.99 with coupon code SAVE10.

Pok Pok: Lifetime Subscription – $59.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.