Custom Cybertruck looks even worse after lib-owning makeover

You're not in on the joke, man. Image via DreamWraps on Facebook You're not in on the joke, man. Image via DreamWraps on Facebook

Every other week, it feels like I stumble across another terrible custom Cybertruck job, each uglier and more subtly pathetic than the last. Surpassing even the eye-burning neon green of the legendary Cyberbeast is… whatever this thing is called. The Cyberdumpster, maybe? All of the jokes online about how the Cybertruck resembles a dumpster seems to have gotten under the skin of one particular Deplorean owner, who commissioned a custom wrap to make his $100,000+ investment look even more like a waste receptacle.

It seems to be an attempt to get ahead of the joke, but no – sorry, until you dump your Nazi car, we're still laughing at you instead of with you. Just like the dumpsters they emulate, the contents of a Cybertruck are most often garbage.

Previously:
Is a Hearse or Cybertruck the perfect family car?
A modest proposal to dunk our Cybertrucks in the water
The Tesla 'Cyberbeast' is exceptionally ugly
YouTuber notices 'one slight issue' with Cybertruck