Custom Cybertruck looks even worse after lib-owning makeover

Every other week, it feels like I stumble across another terrible custom Cybertruck job, each uglier and more subtly pathetic than the last. Surpassing even the eye-burning neon green of the legendary Cyberbeast is… whatever this thing is called. The Cyberdumpster, maybe? All of the jokes online about how the Cybertruck resembles a dumpster seems to have gotten under the skin of one particular Deplorean owner, who commissioned a custom wrap to make his $100,000+ investment look even more like a waste receptacle.

It seems to be an attempt to get ahead of the joke, but no – sorry, until you dump your Nazi car, we're still laughing at you instead of with you. Just like the dumpsters they emulate, the contents of a Cybertruck are most often garbage.

Previously:

• Is a Hearse or Cybertruck the perfect family car?

• A modest proposal to dunk our Cybertrucks in the water

• The Tesla 'Cyberbeast' is exceptionally ugly

• YouTuber notices 'one slight issue' with Cybertruck