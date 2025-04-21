Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared Yemen attack details in second online chat group

Pete Hegseth shared operational details of a forthcoming attack on Houthis in Yemen in a Signal chatroom—a scandal that made a fool of him and exposed the insecure and evasive communication preferences of Trump officials. But that was just one of the chatrooms he was blathering in, and the New York Times has found another.

Unlike the chat in which The Atlantic was mistakenly included, the newly revealed one was created by Mr. Hegseth. It included his wife and about a dozen other people from his personal and professional inner circle in January, before his confirmation as defense secretary, and was named "Defense | Team Huddle," the people familiar with the chat said. He used his private phone, rather than his government one, to access the Signal chat.

From the evidence of his own confirmation hearing, there's every reason to suspect he's sat there belligerent and shitfaced all day and there's nothing much anyone can do about it. That said, the story implies that "Team Huddle" snitched on him to the press, so maybe he's running out of rope.

Previously:

• Hegseth's pledge to remain sober is adorably consequence-free

• Inept: Pete Hegseth accidentally texts U.S. war plans to Atlantic editor, says new report

• Republican Senators find their spines hiding behind a brave woman

• Hegseth forced to quit vet groups due to financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct, and public intoxication, says New Yorker

• U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth: 'Pete Hegseth is a f✱cking liar'