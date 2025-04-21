LONDON (AP) — English actress Tilda Swinton, known for her eclectic portrayals of ethereal and androgynous characters. has been named as the next James Bond, the new incarnation of Doctor Who, and, in a surprise move, selected by the College of Cardinals as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

Swinton, 64, succeeds Daniel Craig as Agent 007 in the upcoming film Bond: Beyond Protocol, Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord in the BBC's long-running science fiction series, and Jorge Bergoglio as the Vicar of Christ. Bond producers cited her "icy precision and otherworldly poise" as key factors in the casting decision; almost simultaneously, the BBC announced that Swinton would take over as the Fifteenth Doctor, even as a pall of white smoke emanating from the Sistine Chapel's chimney signified her suprise election as pope. Swinton is the first performer to simultaneously portray the Doctor, James Bond, and the Bishop of Rome.

Swinton has not publicly discussed her religious beliefs, but Vatican sources say she has chosen Dionysius II as her pontificial name. Showrunner Mira Jagannathan stated that Swinton's "non-linear charisma" made her "a natural fit for a charming but disarming alien with a strong sense of moral ambiguity," but it was not clear at press time whether Jagannathan represented the BBC, the Bond production, or the Vatican.

Swinton appeared briefly on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica wearing a minimalist mitre and understated sunglasses, before swiftly departing for rehearsals with Suzy Eddie Izzard, who is likewise performing triple duty as cyborg Doctor Who companion Nigel Rigel, Bond girl Lotus Wallows, and Vatican Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

A Vatican spokesperson emphasized the legitimacy of the election, stating that "although not traditionally ordained, Swinton's spiritual gravitas and high cheekbones were deemed sufficient under canonical exception 42(b)."

Swinton, who declined formal interviews, issued a short statement through her publicist: "I accept these roles in a spirit of unity, mystery and mild disbelief."

Reactions have ranged from enthusiastic to confused, with one cultural commentator describing the convergence of appointments as "either the end of genre or the beginning of a new liturgical cinematic universe."

Filming is expected to begin in late spring. Papal duties will be scheduled around location shoots.