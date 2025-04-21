Fortnite's entire next season will be Star Wars-themed

Years on from the alien-themed Season 7, Fortnite is getting subjected to a space invasion once again: this time, from a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel-themed season last year must have worked out quite well, because Disney is double-dipping once more with the Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle season.

It'll come with Star Wars-themed weapons, map changes, and, of course, a whole wardrobe of skins to buy with your hard-earned Vbucks. This is yet another step toward what seems to be Fortnite's final form as an amorphous glob of IP that contains every original concept in human history, including those Severance fanfiction ideas in your head. I see you.

Previously:

• TMNT beat 'em up island in Fortnite

• Fortnite LEGO: the Loot Llama, Battle Bus and more

• Still playing 'Fortnite' after all these years…