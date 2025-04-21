I hope this email finds you saving: Mail Backup X now $49.99

TL;DR: Overflowing inbox? Organize and offload emails to Mail Backup X for $49.99.

If your business needs an all-in-one solution for backing up, archiving, managing, and converting emails, Mail Backup X is trusted by 42,000 business and home users. Usually $179, a lifetime subscription to Mail Backup X is now just $49.99.

The ultimate email search

Looking for that email with the order confirmation code that you desperately need? Mail Backup X makes it easier to search through your emails and find critical content and attachments. Import a variety of files to archive — including .pst, .ost, .mbox, .olk, .eml, and .rge — and use the archive file viewer to search and view them quickly.

Once you've archived your files, you can manage them from within Mail Backup X. You can then migrate them to a new Office 365 account. Restore your archived emails to a server account. Copy the backup to a secondary location, like Google Drive cloud storage. Your stored emails are protected by AES 256-bit encryption, and you can use a private key to unlock them, so no matter how you want to move or view them, the content is private.

Back up emails from Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Gmx.de, and other IMAP protocol services. Directly import from major email clients like Apple Mail, Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird, and Postbox. No matter where your emails are, you can back them up and manage them easily from Mail Backup X.

Organize your inbox and increase productivity for your team by reducing digital clutter when you offload and store older emails with Mail Backup X. All those important attachments and confirmation codes are still available, but you can navigate your daily emails without getting dragged down.

Mail Backup X is now discounted to $49.99, so get it before your inbox overflows.

Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.