Leavitt absurdly claims Hegseth doing "phenomenal job" after 2nd Signal error (video)

And the gaslighting continues, as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claims with a straight face that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is doing a "phenomenal job."

"The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon," the 27-year-old Press Secretary told Fox News this morning, a ludicrous statement to make after news broke over the weekend that Hegseth shared classified war plans with his third wife and his brother in a second compromised Signal chat.

"This is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you," the ignorant Trump-pick added, referring to the three Pentagon officials that packed up over the weekend after Hegseth fired them for unknown reasons. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Again, Leavitt said this second part with a straight face, not questioning why the "entire Pentagon" is against the former Fox host, known for his drunken and erratic behavior, who has dangerously thrown the U.S. military into utter chaos. And on its face it might seem absurd, but in MAGAland her alternative facts will be accepted as truth, because that's how fascist propaganda works.

Leavitt: "The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth … this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change you are trying to implement. Secretary Hegseth was nominated because he's standing up for the… pic.twitter.com/mgPH47n0cU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2025

Previously: Propaganda posters for our new fascist oligarchy