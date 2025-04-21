Private security goons charged with dragging woman at town hall meeting

Nothing says "we love liberty" quite like hiring private muscle to manhandle citizens at a public town hall hosted by Idaho's Kootenai County Republican Central Committee.

As reported in the CDA Press, Paul Trouette, Russell Dunne, Christofer Berg, and Jesse Jones from Lear Asset Management are facing criminal charges battery and false imprisonment after forcibly removing Teresa Borrenpohl from the meeting.

These discount-store Storm Troopers didn't just stop at dragging Borrenpohl out — they went for the hat trick, roughing up three attendees total. One of the security studs apparently confused "maintain order" with "cop a feel," allegedly groping Borrenpohl's breast while trying to zip-tie her hands.

Turns out these tactical bros have quite the resume in citizen suppression. SFGATE reports Lear Asset Management spent years in California's redwoods terrorizing environmental activists, blasting wounded animal screams at tree-sitters all night and playing dress-up in their finest Syria-chic tactical gear.

These cosplay commandos are also charged with "security agent uniform violations." That's right — they couldn't even dress up properly for their cosplay operation.

The city of Coeur d'Alene finally pulled Lear's business license on March 8, declaring it "an immediate danger to the safety of the public."