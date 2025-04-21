Tesla whistleblower describes just "how vindictive this monster is"

Former Tesla engineer Christina Balan has secured the right to sue Tesla in court and plans to proceed accordingly. Her story is incredible, and sadly, all too believable.

Christina Balan, following a company directive issued by Musk to escalate concerning issues until they are addressed, tried to inform Musk of a potential safety problem. What happened next was not how you want a car manufacturer to respond to a raised safety issue:

A few days after sending that email, Balan said she was offered a meeting with Musk, but that when she showed up to the meeting, it was instead attended by a lawyer and some large men in uniforms, and with Tesla forcing her to resign her position. During that meeting, Balan says that Tesla's lawyer threatened to deport many members of her team, who were currently waiting on green card applications, if she didn't sign the resignation, seemingly in response to her team backing her up in raising these concerns. She ended up signing the resignation in protest, writing on it that "I'm resigning for the position that I was put in a month ago bc I dare to speak up to the Sr management, also bc people that had the chance to speak up were threatened…" Electrek

After many years, Balan, having been forced into arbitration, has been allowed to bring the issue of her wrongful termination to court. The former Tesla engineer describes Musk as pure evil and feels it is her duty to drag this into the light:

