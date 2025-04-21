The curious contents of Kristi Noem's stolen purse

Puppy-slayer and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lost a lot of cash when her purse was snatched out from under the watchful eyes of the Secret Service.

Unkind to animals DHS Sec. Kristi Noem lost her passport, $3,000 in cash, some blank checks and a her security credentials while dining at a DC area restaurant. Several individuals have noted that only a criminal would carry around that much cash. As the DOJ has used $1,000 in cash to confirm gang membership and deportation, it seems they may be right.

Noem's DHS access badge and passport were in the purse when it was taken. She also lost $3,000 in cash, her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, makeup bag, and blank checks, CNN reported. … Multiple social media users questioned why Noem was carrying such a large amount of cash, with CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold writing, "Who carries $3,000 in cash, except criminals?" The Bulwark's Sam Stein posted on X, "there's a lot to unpack here. How did someone get this close when she had Secret Service protection? Why is she carrying 3k in cash? What restaurant?" Political strategist Mike Harvey wrote, "All that cosplaying a bada– and she cannot protect her own bag. How is she supposed to protect the Homeland? We laugh at the incompetence of this administration, but one day soon, it's going to haunt us for the rest of our natural days." RawStory

