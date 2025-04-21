This Scottish traveler turned a van named Ernie into a storytelling machine

Ruth Aisling's YouTube travels are entertaining, educational, and full of the joys and horrible lows of van camping.

I've been enjoying Ruth Aisling's travel videos. I'm learning a ton about Scottish history and culture that I didn't know, seeing some charming, as well as amazing, places, and laughing at the honesty of this kind of travel. One of my favorites, however, is a time she left her van behind and took a ferry to St. Kilda. I'd never heard of the island, but her adventure and the history of the island have me hooked.

You'll get everything from fun roadside snacks to the story of IRN-BRU, Scotland's non-whiskey drink. Her trip to Scotland's national book town is also a charmer. Most of Ruth's trips are joyful, but van camping is also a challenge, and those are just a part of the journey.

Previously:

• #VanLife is not what Instagram makes it out to be

• #vanlife 1987 Dodge campervan edition