Ubisoft opens colorblindness simulation tool to public

Chroma is a colorblindness simulator Ubisoft uses in game development, and the company has made it available for public use after "several years of internal use and development." It depicts Protanopia, Deuteranopia, and Tritanopia using filters.

"Over the past few years, Chroma has proven to be a highly efficient tool for us at Ubisoft," says David Tisserand, Director of Accessibility. "It has allowed us to assess the accessibility of our games for colorblind players much faster and more comprehensively than ever before. Because we believe accessibility is a journey, not a race, we're thrilled to share Chroma with the entire industry. We invite everyone to benefit from it, provide feedback, and contribute to its future development." Development on Chroma started in 2021 as Ubisoft's Quality Control team based in India worked to create a tool that would provide feedback in real time and allow developers to control the game while simulating color blindness. Today, Chroma uses the Color Oracle algorithm and can be used on dual or single screens; furthermore, it works with hotkeys and has a customizable overlay.