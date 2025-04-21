Unbelievable: Classic MacBook with Intel chip now under $200

TL;DR: Score a classic MacBook Air for under $200 with this exclusive deal.

Don't overspend on a new laptop when refurbished MacBooks are available with all the power and quality design you know and love from Apple. Buying refurbished gets you the kind of computer you want without paying for a price-jacked new version. Get an Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) for just $199.97 when you snag this deal.

The classic Apple MacBook Air for less

Since its release, Apple MacBook Air has been a widely popular laptop due to its light, slim build and powerful processor. Take advantage of that build when you get this 2017 MacBook Air.

Just 0.68" inches at the thickest and 2.96 lbs., the MacBook Air has plenty of room for high-quality insides. This model is built with an Intel Core i5 1.8 GHz CPU. This kind of Intel chip isn't available in new MacBook models, making it an attractive option for users who wish to run Windows Bootcamp.

The 13.3" display has 1440×900 resolution. Paired with the Intel HD Graphics 6000 card, you'll enjoy high-quality images and streamed videos. Store tons of videos or other files directly on the 128GB SSD storage without running out of space.

Highly-rated refurbished laptops

Rated grade "A/B," this refurbished laptop has passed specific standards to be eligible for resale.

There are no missing parts, cracks, or dents in the body of the MacBook Air, though there may be some visible wear. There are no scratches on the screen, but there may be some faint screen burn. The keyboard is clean and working. The battery, which supports up to 12 hours of use, has at least 70% health.

Refurbished Apple products are a great way to get a powerful, well-designed laptop for less, so don't miss this chance to get a classic MacBook Air for only $199.97 (reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished) – $199.97

