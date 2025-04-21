Why psychopaths are less susceptible to contagious yawning

Yawning is contagious, not just among humans but also animals. Contagious yawning is thought to be linked to mirror neurons—cells in the brain that fire both when we do something and when we see someone else do it. These neurons help us mimic behaviors, and in the case of yawning, they might trigger the reflex when we see someone else yawn. It's especially common among individuals who are emotionally connected, which suggests it's tied to empathy and social bonding. One scientific study even showed that a dog is more likely to yawn if it sees its owner yawning than observing a stranger doing so. But why would contagious yawning evolve at all?

Yawning might actually help cool the brain, which could boost focus and mental performance, says behavioral biologist Andrew Gallup of Johns Hopkins University. His research shows that when yawning spreads through a group, it could raise everyone's alertness and ability to spot potential threats.

From LiveScience.:

A key question in research is whether contagious yawning is linked to empathy. There have been several studies, but findings have been mixed. "Some studies have found predicted connections, while others fail to demonstrate such a relationship," Gallup said. One of the most consistent discoveries is the negative association between contagious yawning and psychopathy. "Individuals who score higher on measures of psychopathic traits tend to be less susceptible to contagious yawning," Gallup said. (Psychopathic traits include selfishness, manipulation and callousness.)

