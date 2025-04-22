Being a Lego Master Builder is a real career path, and I'm seriously reconsidering my life choices

Any job that requires a Lego building test as part of the interview is probably a job I want. With but a single scroll through Master Builder Alec's channel, I find myself overcome with jealousy – but also awe. As a certified Master Builder (which is apparently a thing you can be) that plays with Lego for a living, I've never seen anyone more in tune with a specific brand of Danish plastic building blocks. While Alec does provide a behind the scenes look into what goes into running a Lego Discovery Center, what I'm really here for are the devilishly creative Lego builds he puts out.

If you can look me in the eye and tell me taking a kid's model and turning it into something worthy of its own official Lego set isn't badass as hell, you need to look inward. The entire channel is full of similarly mind-bending feats of Lego creativity, which are more than enough to tide me over with every Lego set being three hundred dollars nowadays.

