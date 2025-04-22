Give your photos a professional touch in just a few clicks with Luminar Neo, now $90 for life

TL;DR: Edit like a pro with Luminar Neo, an award-winning AI photo editor. This bundle gives you lifetime access, presets, and a training course all for $89.99, a $682 value.

You don't have to be a pro to make your photos look amazing. Luminar Neo is an award-winning AI photo editor that is packed with smart tools that do all the heavy lifting for you, so you're left with stunning images.

Right now, a bundle including a lifetime license to Luminar Neo, plus a video training course and six packs of preset photo filters can be yours for just $89.99 (reg. $682).

Unlike many complicated photo editors on the market (cough, Photoshop, cough), Luminar Neo is easy to use. Its user-friendly interface includes basic editing tools like layers, masking, and local adjustments. There are also AI-powered tools that can make a major impact, like replacing skies and enhancing a landscape or portrait.

Once you've figured out exactly how you like your photos to look, you can take advantage of multiform presets that let you achieve a consistent look across your photos with minimal effort.

Luminar Neo is widely compatible; it works for both Windows and Mac, or as a plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom.

This bundle includes a video training course, Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo Video Course, that sets out to help you take better photos. Learn to modify your approach depending upon the shot, from forests to portraits to cityscapes.

Six packs of preset photo filters round out this bundle, offering easy transformations for your photos that don't require manual editing. Let the Light Reflections Overlay Add-On add some edginess to your photography, or enhance an older photo with Noiseless.

