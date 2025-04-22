Michael Bay to direct movie based on arcade classic OutRun

Sega's 1985 arcade hit OutRun, itself inspired by the movie The Cannonball Run, is to become a Michael Bay blockbuster. "Plot details are vague," reports Deadline's Justin Kroll.

The game pioneered a new genre of driving games and spawned an electronic music subgenre aptly called "OutRun." The unique combo made it a worldwide hit. Since then, numerous installments have been released, including home console versions, and it continues to be one of Sega's flagship franchises.

While the industry is having a moment with video game adaptations, Universal is no stranger to adapting them into hit movies. OutRun is slated to follow The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's, which grossed $1.4 billion and $290 million, respectively, in global box office.