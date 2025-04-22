Nancy Mace freaks out at man who asked her about town halls

South Carolina congressoman Nancy Mace got angry at a man in the makeup aisle at Ulta Beauty who asked her to host more town hall events, and now says she felt "harassed" by him. He claims he asked Mace "a simple question – 'When are your next few town halls?,'" but she says he was getting in her face.

"This guy approached me and I will tell you I felt threatened and harassed," she said on Fox News, "and I will tell you, as someone who's experienced trauma in her life, and a lot of women will understand what I'm talking about, when some guy gets in your face and approaches you in an aggressive manner that he did and you feel like you are in danger, instinctively as women who have been through trauma, who have survived sexual assault, survived domestic abuse, you have two options. You can fight or you can flee."

Her video of the encounter does not support her claims: he does not approach her in the footage and makes no threats, though he does get upset when she turns the subject to her past support for gay marriage, and they're soon swearing at one another. It's the second time in recent weeks that Mace has lost her temper with members of the public: she scolded constituents who were complaining—you guessed it—about her disinclination to attend town hall events in her district.

Mace has accused people of belligerent behavior before, only to be accused of exaggerating by witnesses. Her home was once mysteriously spray painted with graffiti; internet sleuths pointed out the vandal did a fine job of emulating her handwriting.

