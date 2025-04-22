Nothing to sniff at: "Large amounts" of cocaine hit Texas beaches after smuggling goes awry

While the Easter bunny delivered candy baskets on Sunday, ocean currents off the coast of Texas delivered cocaine packages wrapped in algae to the shores of Galveston and Jamaica Beach.

"It seems there was a raid on a ship offshore and the crew started dumping large amounts overboard, and it's washing up on the coast line," said city officials, via CBS News.

From The Independent: On Sunday, law enforcement issued a warning to residents that bundles of suspected narcotics had been found on the West End beach. Police believe that the drugs were likely dumped overboard by the crew of a smuggling ship, which had been raided by drug enforcement officers. According to investigators, the crew tossed packages overboard in an attempt to avoid capture. … Police urged the public to contact police immediately if they find anything unusual during their beach visits.

Police were mum about how much cocaine has so far washed ashore.

