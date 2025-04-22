Oblivion remake announced and released

It's been a while since we've had a good shadow drop – the last decent one I remember is Apex Legends back in 2019. A remake of the much-lauded and intensely silly RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has been rumored for years now, culminating in recent leaks that alleged to show off an early look at the game. Today, Bethesda confirmed those rumors by officially announcing the long-awaited Oblivion remake to hordes of adoring fans.

Then they released it.

This is a screenshot I took from my computer five seconds ago. It still doesn't feel real.

That's right: You can get the Oblivion remake (including all its DLC) today, right now. As someone who wasn't around for the original, it feels like getting a brand-new Elder Scrolls game out of the blue – I just need to figure out how to get rid of the washed-out colors.

And if the price is too dear for you or you just prefer Skyrim, have no fear: despite this revelation, the fanmade Skyblivion remake is still on track to release this year.