The most important card in your wallet: MagTag slim tracker now $32.99

TL;DR: Track your essential belongings with this slim Bluetooth tracker that works with Apple Find My; MagTags now $32.99.

The most important card isn't your wallet or ID anymore — it's your MagTag. This ultra-slim Bluetooth tracker is a discreet alternative to AirTags, working with the Apple Find My network. Built to slip into a cardholder, even you won't notice the MagTag is there — until you need to track down your wallet. Usually $59.99, MagTag trackers are now on sale for $32.99.

The credit card-sized tracker with a robust network

The MagTag card is shaped like a credit card and is just 1.5mm thick. You can tuck it into a card slot or passport holder. Use the built-in hole to attach it behind ID lanyards or onto keyrings.

Add it to your Apple Find My app on your iOS device. It works just like an AirTag, tracking across a network of nearby Apple devices. If you lose the item, turn on Lost Mode to reveal your contact information to users who may find your tracked item.

Do you chronically misplace your ID cards? When you slip a MagTag onto your lanyard, you can sound an alert if you're near your cards to track them down with a beep. Or switch on "Left Behind" alerts to get a push notification if you go to leave for work without grabbing your swipe card.

This slim AirTag alternative is durably built with a 1P68 waterproof and dustproof rating. Charge it up wirelessly about once every five months to keep track of your belongings.

MagTag is now discounted to just $32.99, so don't miss a chance to protect your belongings for less.

MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card – Works with Apple Find My App – $32.99

