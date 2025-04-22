Trump tariffs hit retrogaming

Offbeat game hardware, made in Asia and sold with thin margins in the U.S., is already being hit hard by the Trump administration's tariffs. Ambernic, the largest maker of inexpensive handhelds designed to play old games, has suspended all shipments to the U.S.

"Due to changes in U.S. tariff policies, we will be suspending all ordersshipping from China to the United States starting today," the company posted to its website. "We strongly recommend prioritizing products shipped from our U.S. warehouse, which are currently not affected by import duties and can be purchased with confidence."

The tariffs have been described as a "death blow" to the device category, with 35% price hikes in the offing—and that's based on just one analysis of a trade war whose numbers move with the president's whims. Almost all the cheapo brands are based in China.

Gizmodo offers some shopping tips in the meantime—but since prices are soaring, maybe save your pennies for something different. And be glad you aren't Boeing.

