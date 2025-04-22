You're not too busy to read, you're just not reading the right way

TL;DR: Lifetime access to Headway Premium is $59.99 through April 27 — over 1,500 nonfiction book summaries you can read or listen to in 15 minutes.



We all like to pretend we'll finally crack open that stack of "life-changing" books sitting by the bed, but let's be real: the odds of finishing The 4-Hour Workweek before the next season of Severance are slim. Headway is an app that helps you make your reading to-do list a done-did list. Popular nonfiction books are turned into quick, digestible 15-minute summaries you can read or listen to, getting all the information in a fraction of the time.

It's perfect for the kind of person curious about the world but also low-key addicted to YouTube deep dives and Reddit holes. With Headway, you can get the core insights of books like The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Thinking, Fast and Slow, or The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck* while brushing your teeth.

The app isn't trying to make you finish more books; it's helping you absorb more ideas faster. There's a surprising amount of weird, wonderful, and genuinely mind-expanding content available like Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Steal Like an Artist, Homo Deus, and This Is Your Mind on Plants.

Here's what you get with Headway Premium

Lifetime access to 1,500+ book summaries with an ever-growing library

Read or listen in 15 minutes or less

Personalized recommendations based on your interests

Daily insights to kickstart your day

Interactive features like achievement tracking so you can stay goal oriented

Get your lifetime access to thousands of books you can experience without needing to carve out extra time in your day.



Get Headway Premium for $59.99 (MSRP $299) until April 27.

Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $59.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.