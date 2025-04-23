Adorable baby chimp plays peek-a-boo with a giant Easter egg

I hope everyone who celebrated Easter had a good holiday! The cutest thing I saw this Easter was this video of a baby chimpanzee named Ivy trying to turn herself into the most adorable Easter egg!

The chimpanzees at the Maryland Zoo were treated to an Easter egg hunt, which they thoroughly enjoyed! In this slightly longer video, you can see mama Rozi removing the contents of a large blue papier mâché egg, which contained some delicious fruits and veggies. But baby Ivy had no interest in what was inside the egg—she just wanted to play with the egg itself! You can see her jumping around the egg, climbing inside it, and even trying half of it on like a hat. As the Zoo wrote in the Instagram post, "Why hunt eggs when you are the surprise inside?"

Chimpanzees are an endangered species, due to poaching, habitat loss from logging and other forms of human encroachment, and human-introduced diseases. To help this dire situation, Ivy was born last summer at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' "Chimpanzees Species Survival Plan." She lives with about a dozen other chimpanzees, including three other young chimpanzees, Lola (born in July 2019), Violet (born in December 2019), and Maisie (born in August 2020).

Enjoy watching Ivy play with the packaging instead of the contents—apparently baby chimps are just like all other babies! And see more wonderful animals at the Maryland Zoo website, Instagram, or YouTube.