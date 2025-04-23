Cleaver mechanical keyboard machined from aluminum block

The Cleaver is a mechanical keyboard machined from aluminum, brutal if not brutalist, and a companion piece to Serene Industries' Icebreaker.

Cleaver is a hall effect mechanical keyboard machined from a single block of aluminum, utilizing our best engineering takeaways from the release of the Icebreaker. It's much thinner and lighter and yet it offers the same stature and brutal design language that you would expect to see from our products. When we designed Cleaver, the goal was to provide as essential and effective of a typing experience as possible, trim the fat and remove everything that is unnecessary. Hall Effect switches are hotswappable, keycaps are interchangeable. Please note: this is a pre-order and manufacturing will start as soon as pre-orders close — two weeks after launch.

Prices start at $850, you can specify Mac or Windows layouts when you pre-order, and it also comes in black.

Image: Serene Industries

