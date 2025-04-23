Cure your outlet anxiety: Charge three devices with 100W charger now 49% off

TL;DR: Charge your laptop, tablet, and phone on the go with a triple-port, 100W GaN charger; now just $59.99.

You can stop arriving at the cafe early to score the seat next to the outlet when you grab this Ultra-Compact 100W Omega GaN Charger. The smallest charger on the market with this power level, the Omega can charge up three devices, and it's now just $59.99 (reg. $119).

Smallest, most powerful GaN charger out there

Of course, there are other 100W power banks on the market, but not packed up tidily like the Omega. It's about the size of a credit card and has 81% less volume than the 100W Apple charger.

Its efficiency at this size is due to the use of Gallium Nitride technology, which allows for better heat dissipation compared to other battery packs. It's also got a graphene cooling membrane to manage temperatures.

And that allows the storage of up to 100W, from which you can charge a laptop, phone, and tablet simultaneously. A MacBook 16" charges quickly, and there's 20W fast charging compatibility for iPhone 12 and up. With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge any combination of compatible devices at once.

Even with that power packed into a small package, it's safe to use thanks to protections against overcurrent, overvoltage, overtemperature, and short circuits. Power distribution between the ports is carefully controlled so that no matter which combination of ports and devices are plugged in, only the right amount of power can be delivered to each device.

Get to the cafe whenever you want when you bring along the latest, greatest, and smallest in power bank charging tech: the 100W Omega USB-C GaN charger for only $59.99.

100W Omega USB-C GaN Charger (White) – $59.99

See Deal

