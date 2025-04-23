Horrible CSS puzzles for web designers

Designers! Subject yourself to "15 unimaginably torturous CSS puzzles" at CSS Hell. Today, Marcos Acosta is your tour guide to the underworld.

"What did I do to deserve this?", you ask. But you know perfectly well: you blashpemized Cascading Style Sheets. I saw that time your friends were complaining about CSS and you piled on with "CSS isn't even a real programming language". It is. I saw you upvote that Reddit meme about vertically aligning a div. Just use a flexbox. I saw you chuckle sensibly at those CSS Is Awesome designs

I've been doing this sort of work for 25 years and I'm not going to try and solve even one of these puzzles. CSS is the most cursed thing to ever emerge from the place where design and technology meet; even postscript was a saner hell.

