"Not a big deal": Trump dismisses decline in tourism

International visitors are turning away from the United States, as billions in losses are predicted. Trump says, "Not a big deal."

Trump on the steep drop in international tourism to the US: "It's not a big deal" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-23T22:03:34.744Z

I live near the second most visited tourist attraction in Southern California, only Disneyland beats out the Venice Beach boardwalk. Nationally, it is always one of the top-visited attractions. Things are dead. More restaurants are closing than opening. The throngs of international tourists who have possessions stolen from their rental cars are gone. Sales of t-shirts with clever sayings like "This booty won't smack itself" are clearly at a low. Weekends draw meager crowds, and many storefronts stay closed early in the week. Thanks, Donald.

