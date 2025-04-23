Steal $7, lose $84,000

A Japanese bus driver just learned that the price of a $7 theft is exactly $84,000 in pension benefits.

As reported in Mainichi, the case, which ended up in the Supreme Court this month, centers on a 58-year-old Kyoto City Bus driver who pocketed a 1,000-yen ($7) bill instead of dropping it in the fare box. The transgression might seem minor—equivalent to the price of a convenience store lunch—but Japan's highest court has ruled it justifies the forfeiture of his entire 12-million-yen retirement package.

The Osaka High Court initially decided the he should not lose his retirement benefits, especially since the driver had already returned the stolen fare. But the Supreme Court's First Petty Bench calculated differently, determining that the municipal transit authority's binary response—total pension forfeiture—was appropriate for any breach of trust, regardless of scale.

"The withholding of retirement money was lawful," the Supreme Court declared on April 17, as reported in The Mainichi, calculating the final cost of a momentary moral error at exactly 12,000,000% of the original offense.

Previously:

• School bus driver retired after 70 years behind the wheel

• Watch this quick-acting bus driver save a student from 'almost-certain tragedy'

• 2 passengers take over Colorado bus when driver collapses and loses control (video)

• Kentucky's 1st school day ends in 'disaster' when buses drop kids off at 10pm. Superintendent apologizes (video)

• A Washingon Post journalist rode with this Denver bus driver on a route through the mouth of hell

• Russian bus driver enjoys punishing drivers who cut him off

• Actual San Francisco bus driver's fantastic tweeted review of the Shang-Chi bus scene