This CES 2025-featured projector is now $119.97

TL;DR: Host the best movie nights on the block this summer with the $119.97 CinéMini portable projector.

You've never had a movie night as good as the one you'll get with the CinéMini, the CES-featured portable projector that creates up to a 200" display anywhere. Show movies, project presentations, and present educational content without needing to lug around large equipment. The CinéMini portable project with speaker is now just $119.97, so get ready to host the movie night of your life (reg. $149.99).

Small projector, big screen

Even though the CinéMini is petite (just 6.9" x 5" x 5"), you can create a vivid cinematic display up to 200" with a 1280 x 720p HD resolution. A built-in carrying handle makes it simple to transport the projector. Set up the CinéMini pointed at a flat surface, near an outlet, and connect to a device to start watching.

Built with an Android OS, the projector connects to your devices via HDMI, USB, AirPlay, or Miracast. Operate the portable projector with the included remote. Use it with smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, media storage drives, and even cameras. You can wirelessly mirror Apple and Android devices to project streaming apps, including:

Netflix

YouTube

Hulu

Disney+

Apple TV

Prime Video

Even if your location is dimly lit, the Ultra-Bright 160 ANSI lumens brightness makes for a sharp, accurate visual. Use it anywhere, from a tent camping to a school classroom.

You don't even need to carry a speaker set up with it, as a powerful, built-in speaker can fill your space. But if you want to pair headphones or secondary speakers, it's easy to do so via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm aux connection.

The CinéMini is new to the market, but it's arriving with a hot price drop of just $119.97 — so score the best price on the web for the best projector for movie night.

