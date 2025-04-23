Windows 10 support is ending — upgrade Windows 11 for under $15

TL;DR: Get a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 before Windows 10 support ends.

Windows 10 has had a good run, but the clock is ticking with Microsoft officially ending support for it in October. If you're still on an older OS, now's the time to upgrade and enjoy the perks of Windows 11 Pro.

This isn't just about getting ahead of an expiration date. Windows 11 Pro brings a completely modernized computing experience. The new interface is cleaner, more intuitive, and built with productivity in mind. From virtual desktops and snap layouts to touch enhancements and smarter widgets, everything is designed to help you work smarter and faster.

One of the biggest additions is Microsoft Copilot. This built-in AI assistant can help with nearly everything, whether writing reports, generating images, summarizing web content, troubleshooting tech issues, or even brainstorming email drafts. Powered by the technology behind ChatGPT, it's like having a personal assistant baked into your OS.

There are security upgrades, too. Windows 11 Pro includes hardware-based isolation, BitLocker encryption, and advanced Windows Defender features that help protect your data, passwords, and online activity. For families, built-in parental controls make screen time management easier than ever. And if you're into gaming, DirectX 12 Ultimate support delivers improved visuals and performance in compatible titles.

Unlike subscription models, this one-time purchase sticks with your machine for its lifetime. No recurring fees. No surprise updates. Just modern Windows at a fraction of the price.

With the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline looming and Windows 11 bringing significant upgrades in usability, security, and AI, this deal allows you to lock in your license for just $14.97 till April 27.

