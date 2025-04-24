Command Z: a mini-series that wanted to do something about the future

You might have missed Steven Soderbergh's 2023 series "Command Z": It's got comedy, time travel, and Michael Cera. There are 8 short episodes, adding up to a movie's worth of clever writing, social satire, and great performances by a talented cast.

Shannon Connellan at Mashable says "If you're looking for top-tier political, social, and economic commentary on how fucked up the world is, this is the bunch." Did I mention it was free?

