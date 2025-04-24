Evertop is a solar-powered e-Ink portable PC: "thousands of hours on a single charge"

Evertop is a handsome portable computer with an e-ink display and a built-in solar panel. By implementing the modest specifications of a mid-80s IBM PC on a low-power microcontroller, it can run for hundreds, even thousands of hours on a charge.

Evertop is a portable PC that emulates an IBM XT with an 80186 processor and 1MB RAM. It can run DOS, Minix, and some other old 1980s operating systems. It also runs Windows up to version 3.0. Because it's based on a powerful yet very low power microcontroller, uses an e-ink display, packs two 10,000mAh batteries, and implements extreme power saving measures, it can run for hundreds or even thousands of hours on a single charge. Combine that with its built in solar panel, and you should be able to use it indefinitely off grid without ever having to worry about battery life.

For some reason, this got me thinking about Virgil Dupras's Collapse OS, a collection of tools and instructions for making computers that might survive and be maintained during and after civilizational collapse.

