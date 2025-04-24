Fujifilm suspends US imports of its already hard-to-get cameras

Fujifilm can't make cameras fast enough to sell them in the U.S. Whether it's the cool kids' X100VI, the inexpensive 6K-shooting XM5 or the high-end GFX100RF, stock is short. And it's going to get shorter: the company is suspending U.S. orders of those hankered-for models due to Trump's tariffs.

"In the U.S. market, we have temporarily suspended orders for some digital camera products in order to assess various changes including tariffs, and their impact as cost-increasing factors. As a result, we are currently not accepting new pre-orders for the X100VI, GFX100RF, and X-M5 (Black) models," a Fujifilm North America Corporation spokesperson tells PetaPixel.

Cheer up, you can still grab one of those hot new Instaxes.

