Get up from your office chair with a Moova Plus lifetime subscription

TL;DR: Get up and get stretched at work with guided movement plans from Moova Plus.

If you've ever stood up after back-to-back meetings and winced, you probably find yourself looking for better office chairs. But even the best chair can only help so much, so short of canceling meetings at random, Moova Plus can help you stay limber in the office.

The lifetime Moova Plus subscription uses exercise science to create short exercise breaks that the app prompts you to do throughout the day. Designed by experts, Moova has plans for every kind of self-inflicted office ailment, from tech neck to post-meeting stiffness. Over time, the exercises improve your posture, help reduce the risk of chronic pain and RSI, and decrease the amount of pain in your back, neck, and elsewhere from excessive sitting. The exercises are also designed to get maximum impact in minimum space, so whether you're doing a brief set of stretches in your cube or going to the conference room for a full-on stretch break.

Helping you get limber is a complete, interactive 3D guide for each exercise, so you can see exactly how to do it. Moova also tracks your activity levels over time, creating visualizations that let you see the days and periods when you're least active and help you stay active and flexible. If you're already using Apple Health or Google Fit, you can synchronize with them and keep your data up to date.

Similarly, the scheduling for your move breaks is flexible. Tweak both your mood and your available time, and stay active even when you hear that Teams alert yet again. And since you get a lifetime subscription, you never have to worry about missing your next break.

Get moving with a Moova Plus lifetime subscription for $79.99.



Moova Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $79.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.