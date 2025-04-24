Get your projects in line with Microsoft Project 2021 Professional

TL;DR: Be your own project manager with this one-time download of Microsoft Project 2021 Professional.

If you've ever met somebody who insists they can easily do what a project manager does, now is their time. Microsoft Project 2021 Professional is available at one of the best prices out there, so there's nothing stopping them from showing your PM how it's done.



While they're busy trying to understand the concept of project management, PMs, and those of us who have to be our own PMs, can use this one-time download of Microsoft Project 2021 Professional to get things in order. It starts with quality of life features, such as quick connections to Project Server and Project Online, to import the work you've already done. New projects can be rapidly launched from a pre-built template, or for detailed work, you can easily build your own from scratch.

Support for dependencies lets you populate and revise key data, so you're never off track. It's also integrated with Office 2021 and Office LTSC, so you can quickly retrieve the data you need without having to type unnecessarily.

Project 2021 has useful data tools built for collaboration, so you can create timesheets, timelines, and other visualizations and share them with your team for feedback. What-ifs are efficiently run so you can create multiple timeframes and account for resource availability. All of this can be ported to a wide range of charts, so you can communicate how changes in budget and time affect your project.

You'll save even more time avoiding password juggling, as this is a direct download for a lifetime license. Since the software is directly on your computer, if there's an outage or another issue, you can still keep everything on track.

Upgrade your project work with Microsoft Project 2021 Professional for $14.97, a $235 discount from the $249.99 MSRP.

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional: Lifetime License for Windows – $14.97

