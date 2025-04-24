Sick of subscription fees? Microsoft Office 2024 is a one-time buy

TL;DR: Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business is just $159.97 (36% OFF) through April 27 at 11:59 P.M. PST — no subscription required.

Microsoft quietly raised the price of Microsoft 365 for the first time in over a decade. Users now shell out $100 every year to keep using Word, Excel, and the rest — and that doesn't even include AI upgrades. But there's a smarter option if you just want to buy Microsoft Office once and actually own it.

Right now, you can get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for just $159.97, a one-time payment that gives you lifetime access to the apps you need. That includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and even the free version of Teams, all of which are compatible with one Mac or PC.

Office 2024 comes with a new, intuitive interface and improved collaboration tools, like live commenting and version history. You'll also get the latest AI features integrated into the apps, such as helping brainstorm content in Word or generating visual charts in Excel.

This is a downloadable version, so you can work offline without needing a constant internet connection or worrying about losing access. There are no recurring charges, and the license stays valid for the life of your device.

Skip the yearly renewal cycle and get a modern Microsoft Office suite you can actually keep.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business is $159.97 until April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

