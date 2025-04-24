Spooky-looking Ghost of Tsushima sequel gets release date

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best games of the PS4 generation, and now that it's on PC, you have no excuse for not playing it. Set against the backdrop of the historical Mongol invasion of Tsushima, the game follows a samurai as he casts off his rigid code of honor to repel the invaders – it's the closest you can get to playing through a Kurosawa movie, no matter what claims Assassin's Creed Shadows might make.

At long last, we've finally gotten a full-fledged look at the upcoming sequel, Ghost of Yōtei, along with a much-awaited release date. The game will follow a new hero in a new region of Japan, and looks every bit as slick and stylish as the original.

Ghost of Yōtei will be out this October, perfect for the spooky vibes it seems to be infused with.

