Texas gets brutal smackdown from something called a "dry microburst associated virga bomb"

What's a "dry microburst associated virga bomb?" I would have guessed it's something my D&D dungeon master would made up while drunk.

But it's actually when a thunderstorm basically says "screw this" and projectile vomits all its air straight down. It's the meteorological equivalent of flipping the table during family game night, except instead of scattering Monopoly pieces, it's scattering your roof across three counties.

As reported by CNN, this atmospheric temper tantrum hit Midland, Texas with 111-mph winds, shattering the previous record like a MAGA cultist's grip on reality. We're talking about death-wind strong enough to flip an 18-wheeler and snap power poles like Mother Nature's playing pickup sticks.

The video here will give you an idea of how gnarly these things are.

