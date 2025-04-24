Tiger runs in sheer panic when confronted by, er, a playful fish (video)

Tigers are at the top of the food chain, and with sharp claws, strong teeth, and bone-breaking jaws, these massive cats aren't spooked by much. Unless, that is, a playful fish decides to make a splash, which sent one ferocious tiger into sheer panic.

And Indian wildlife photographer Sadha Sayed (who is also an actress) caught the hilarious scene on camera, which she posted to Instagram (see video below, posted by sadaa_wildlifephotographer). As one commenter summed it up, "National Geographic turned into Tom & Jerry real quick."

Via Outside

