Trump rages at Fox News for admitting "the President is under water" (video)

Donald Trump is furious after Fox News released their own poll results, revealing that "the President is under water."

"There's a list of issues that we ask people what they felt about, and the president is underwater in all but one," Fox political analyst Brit Hume said yesterday to host Bret Baier, who had just put up a graphic showing Trump's approval rating at only 42$ — lower than his predecessors — and even himself — at this point during the last four presidencies. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"He's way down right at the moment on the economy and even way down further on tariffs…foreign policy rating isn't good, and so on," continued Hume, who had said that Trump's only high mark was on the border.

"His overall approval rating, as you noted earlier, is 44%," Hume pointed out. "So much of what he's undertaken remains a work in progress, and, you know, they haven't got any trade deals yet. The tariffs are out there, and people are worried about them and don't like them."

Naturally, Trump did not take kindly the public's reaction to his disastrous first three months, posting on Truth Social this morning that Rupert Murdoch has told him "for years" that he "is going to get rid of his FoxNews, Trump Hating, Fake Pollster, but he has never done so."

"This 'pollster' has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years," the thin-skinned tyrant continued, before pivoting to Murdoch's other news outlet. "Also, and while he's at it, he should start making changes at the China Loving Wall Street Journal. It sucks!!!"

"The President is underwater." Fox News admits to their millions of MAGA viewers that their own poll reveals Trump is deeply unpopular. pic.twitter.com/93Lvom0lXO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 24, 2025

Donald is melting down about it too.



🍿 pic.twitter.com/EsKmW3VLoN — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 24, 2025

