The twice-impeached president with 91 felony charges has decided it's time to kill the Democratic party.

As reported in The Wall Street Journal, President Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising platform that helps small-dollar donors support campaigns.

Republican committees claim that ActBlue's takes a "fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention." The WSJ reviewed a summary of Trump's memo and found that it "makes no mention of WinRed, a prominent Republican online fundraising platform that was designed to replicate Democrats' success with small-dollar fundraising."

Rich manbaby Elon Musk weighed in on Xitter with the penetrating insight "Something stinks about ActBlue." This from a man whose own platform's value has dropped faster than Tesla shares or his reputation for basic decency.

The memo is part of Trump's broader campaign against his enemies list, which now includes Harvard University, Democratic law firms, and watchdog groups. Because innocent people always try to kneecap everyone investigating them.

Meanwhile, ActBlue said in a statement, "Nothing will deter or interrupt ActBlue's mission and work to enable millions of Americans to participate in our democracy."

"Anytime a president is attempting to inflict harm on his political opponents' ability to campaign, it's definitely concerning," Kenneth Pennington, a partner at Middle Seat, a Democratic digital fundraising firm told WSJ. Translation: "Holy s**t. He hit the democracy kill switch."

