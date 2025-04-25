China cancels massive US pork order, thanks to Trump's tariffs

China just canceled a 12,000-metric-ton order of American pork, after the Dealmaker-in-Chief slapped a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to return fire with a 125% tariff of their own.

As reported in The Hill, American pork now faces a skull-crushing 172% tariff in China — the United States' third-largest pork customer, worth $1.1 billion annually. In response, Beijing's already signed new agricultural deals with Spain, treating European traders to the dinner dance while Trump-loving American farmers get stuck with the check.

Trump claims he's in trade talks with China. China says that's nonsense. Who do you believe?

