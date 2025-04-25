Comedian infiltrates MAGA protest as stormtrooper; they fail to see the irony

Apparently, no one told the right that you're not actually supposed to root for the genocidal, totalitarian Galactic Empire. Comedian Walter Masterson found this out the hard way when he crashed a MAGA/Zionist joint protest (real meeting of the minds) in full stormtrooper garb, only for most of the protestors to not get the joke.

Granted, it doesn't take a Jedi to see that the right does actually like evil empires. An appreciable trend in Masterson's videos over the last few years has been his increasing incredulity at reality becoming far too close to his satirical comedy, to the point where the two are almost indistinguishable. I feel like a Tesla-brand Death Star can't be too far off.

