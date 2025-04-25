Conman Congressperson George Santos headed to the hoosegow

GOP puppy thief George Santos has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his long list of terrible con jobs.

George Santos pleaded guilty to a list of schemes so stupid it is hard to believe people fell for them. Claims of being a Broadway producer, champion wrestler, and honest person landed him in hot water with the court. While his lawyers requested leniency, making unfounded claims about the DOJ's bias, the judge imposed the maximum penalty.

His lies to donors and the public included things like the claim he had produced the huge Broadway flop Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He also bragged that he was a star volleyball player in college. However, he never attended Baruch College, where he claimed to have played. In another lie, Santos said he was a "seasoned Wall Street financier and investor." As WNYC reported, both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said there were no employment records for him. He later said he'd used a "poor choice of words" to describe his job. RawStory

