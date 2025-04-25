Edit photos like a pro: Lifetime access to Luminar Neo for $90

TL;DR: Luminar Neo is an AI-powered photo editor and is only 89.99 (reg. $682).

Professional-looking photos don't have to cost you a fortune or hours of your time. If you've ever gotten quotes for wedding photographers or headshots, you know a big part of what you're paying for is editing. Luminar Neo cuts out the middleman and lets you retouch and transform your photos with ease — no Photoshop degree required. And right now, the full AI-powered photo editor is on sale for just $89.99, for a limited time.

AI photo editing without the steep learning curve

Luminar Neo is packed with smart tools that help even casual users turn their photos into polished works of art. Tools like SkyAI can instantly replace a dull sky with a vibrant one. RelightAI lets you adjust the lighting across a photo, just like you have a professional setup. SkinAI cleans up portraits subtly and naturally, and a wide range of presets help you enhance RAW images in just one click.

Includes bonus effects and creative extensions

You'll also get premium add-ons to unlock more creative possibilities. Add Light Reflections for a dramatic flair, give your winter photos an upgrade with Wintertime Overlays, or use Color Harmony LUTs to give your images a bold, cinematic tone. Want to capture sweeping landscapes? The included panorama tools can help stitch everything together seamlessly.

Whether you're editing vacation shots, building a portfolio, or just want to enhance your social media posts, this tool makes it easier and faster to achieve professional results.

Skip the subscription model and get lifetime access to the Luminar Neo Bundle for just $89.99.

